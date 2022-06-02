Housing Minister fails to agree to pre-legislative scrutiny of Mica bill

The Housing Minister has failed to agree to pre-legislative scrutiny of the Defective Concrete Blocks Bill.

When asked in the Dail by Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty if there would be pre-legislative scrutiny, Minister Darragh O’Brien didn’t offer a direct answer but instead said they are proceeding with the scheme in consultation with homeowners.

The Mica Action Group has launched a petition calling on all TDs and Senators to support their calls for pre-legislative scrutiny to ensure the right scheme is delivered for homeowners.

Minister O’Brien is standing by his commitment to bring the bill before the Dail in the coming weeks: