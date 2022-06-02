Meeting to discuss future of LUH angiogram service taking place today

A special meeting to discuss the future of the angiogram service at Letterkenny University Hospital is taking place today.

It was previously confirmed that the weekly angiogram service will no longer be provided at the hospital as of the end of this month.

The Saolta Health Care Group agreed to meet members of the Regional Health Forum and Oireachtas members to discuss the critical service this morning.

It comes following calls from Councillor Ciaran Brogan to hold such a meeting in a bid to seek clarity over concerns around the withdrawal of the service.