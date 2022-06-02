Pringle tells Dail Housing Adaptation Grants must increase

The Dail has been told the Housing Adaptation Scheme for disabled persons needs to be overhauled in such a way that it meets the needs of people today.

Deputy Thomas Pringle told the Dail he’s been speaking to a person who received approval for a €30,000 grant, but the estimated cost of the work is now over €70,000, and there’s no way that person can make up the balance.

Deputy Pringle says the fact that the scheme was underfunded was already clear 20 years ago, when he was a member of Donegal County Council……………