Ukrainian refugees should qualify for TUS scheme – Sweeney

A Donegal County Councillor is calling for Ukrainian nationals to be entitled to qualify for the TÚS scheme.

The Tús initiative is a community work placement scheme providing short-term working opportunities for unemployed people.

Speaking at a recent Donegal County Council meeting, Cllr Barry Sweeny put forward a motion asking for Ukrainian Nationals to be allowed to qualify for the scheme as it may help them integrate into the community.

He said it could also help the ongoing issue of staff shortages in local community groups….

