Dublin Airport installing coverings in case of more outside queuing

Dublin Airport has closed its departure drop-off road at Terminal One to install coverings for passengers who may have to queue outside.

Drop offs will now be directed to the Atrium Road near the bus drop zones.

The DAA says the change will remain for the coming weeks, and covered queuing outside will be facilitated from this morning.

In the Dáil last evening, Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty said the scenes from last weekend can’t be allowed to happen again.

He told Transport Minister Eamon Ryan the government must take some responsibility for what happened
last weekend…………..

