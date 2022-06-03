Gardai out in force this weekend

Gardai in Donegal are warning that they will be out in force this Bank Holiday weekend.

High visibility checkpoints and speed checks will be carried out across the county.

Gardai say their focus will be the detection of key lifesaver offences including speeding, drink/drug driving and the non-wearing of seat-belts.

During National Slow Down Day the Buncrana Roads Policing Unit detected a vehicle travelling at 142 km/h in a 100km/h zone.

Meanwhile, the Donegal Town Roads Policing Unit detected a number of vehicles travelling in excess of the 100km/h speed limit.

Gardai say Fixed charge penalty notices and penalty points will be issued.