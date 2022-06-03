Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
New Defective Blocks Bill won’t be published until June 21st

It’s emerged that the government will not now be publishing the wording of the new Defective Blocks Bill until Tuesday week next, June 21st.

It had originally been hoped it would happen on May 31st, and then it was suggested that June 14th would be the date as the Dail does not sit next week.

Last evening, a meeting of Donegal County Council’s Mica Redress Committee was told that the portal for people to apply for €5000 emergency funds will open on Tuesday morning.

The committee’s chairperson is Cllr Martin McDermott………..

