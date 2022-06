The HSE has committed to deliver a new community hospital in Lifford.

The future of Lifford Hospital for many a year has been in jeopardy but following a meeting yesterday, it’s been confirmed that a new facility will be built on a greenfield site.

The Chair of the Friends of Lifford Hospital, John Quinn says the HSE made it clear at the meeting that they recognised the need for such a facility in Lifford.

He says it is beyond what they had hoped for: