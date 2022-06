Over 64,000 ambulances spent over an hour at a hospital last year, before offloading a patient and getting back on the road.

It’s nearly one in every four ambulances that arrived at hospitals.

According to freedom of information figures, the ‘turn-around time’ was over five hours in 165 cases.

David Hall, the chief executive of Lifeline Ambulance Service, says the delays are caused by congestion at emergency departments: