Russell looking forward to challenges ahead

John Russell says he’s determined to improve Sligo Rovers, having been appointed manager until the end of 2023.

The 37-year old replaces Liam Buckley, who parted company with the Bit-O-Red eleven days ago.

Russell’s first game in charge will be at home to Finn Harps on June 18th.

“I am privileged and honoured to be appointed as first team manager of Sligo Rovers.

Sligo Rovers is the heartbeat of the community and I want all the supporters to know that I am determined to improve this team. I have a clear vision and strategy for the club going forward.

I know first-hand the quality of players we have in our dressing room. This group has a real willingness to learn and improve. It’s an exciting time to be following Sligo Rovers with the league games resuming, European Football next month, and the FAI Cup around the corner. We are all looking forward to the challenges ahead’’.

