Second funding round opens for Camping grant scheme

Donegal County Council has opened a second call for the Caravan, Camping, Campervan and Motorhome grant scheme.

This round will specifically target voluntary or community-based groups.

The grant scheme will be open until the end of June, and will focus on supporting new and additional overnight facilities in locations currently underserved in the county, including signage, site markings, site improvements, ground works for new spaces, black and grey water disposal, charging points and lighting.

Grants are only available for sites that can provide at least four additional overnight.

Avoiding the displacement of existing services will be a key consideration.

Donegal County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr. Jack Murray believes the grant scheme can provide an opportunity for new revenue streams for voluntary organisations.

The funding is recoupable, and funds can be drawn down once evidence of payment and related documentation is received by Donegal County Council.

The application closing date for applications is June 30th.

Application forms are available on the Donegal County Council website at https://www.donegalcoco.ie/business/developingourtourismsector/. For further information contact Amanda McNamee by emailing CCCgrantscheme@donegalcoco.ie or phone 074-9172282.

