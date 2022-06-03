Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Shock and anger as video emerges mocking the death of Michaela McAreavey

A video which mocks the death of Michaela McAreavey in Mauritius has been met with shock and anger.

Police in the North have confirmed they’re examining the video to determine if any offences may have been committed.

The video, which is alleged to have been filmed during centenary celebrations in the north has been met with backlash online.

Senior politicians there say laughing at the death of all Ireland winning former Tyrone manager Mickey Harte’s daughter is sectarian hatred.

The newly wed teacher was strangled on honeymoon in 2011 when she walked in on a burglary in her hotel room.

Some unionist leaders have said those responsible don’t act in their name:

The ulster unionist party leader has branded it abhorrent, disgusting and shameful, while the tuv leader jim Allister has said it’s beyond disgusting.

The orange order  in a statement, labelled the video “utterly abhorrent” – and said that “the orange institution condemns the content without reservation.”

The statement went on to say that the behaviour not only has no place in the organisation but also in society.

The order confirmed it has instigated an inquiry in the wake of this.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

School
News

Smart Moves: Free Resilience Building for Sixth Class

3 June 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

3 June 2022
IMG-9573
News, Top Stories

20 new jobs on the way for Donegal

3 June 2022
house building
News, Top Stories

HAP discretion rate increases

3 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

School
News

Smart Moves: Free Resilience Building for Sixth Class

3 June 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

3 June 2022
IMG-9573
News, Top Stories

20 new jobs on the way for Donegal

3 June 2022
house building
News, Top Stories

HAP discretion rate increases

3 June 2022
Caravan Camping and Camper Van Study
News, Top Stories

Second funding round opens for Camping grant scheme

3 June 2022
Michaela McArevey
News, Top Stories

Shock and anger as video emerges mocking the death of Michaela McAreavey

3 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube