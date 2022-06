A new tourist information kiosk in Newtowncunningham will open tomorrow ahead of a busy summer season.

An official opening is being held at the tourist kiosk located at Kernans Eurospar tomorrow between 2pm – 5pm.

Funding for the facility was awarded through the town and villages renewal scheme.

Karen Callaghan of Newtowncunningham Focus Group says she is hopeful that the kiosk will promote local attractions in the area: