Six sheep killed in Moville area after dog attack

Gardaí in Buncrana say that at least six sheep were killed in a dog attack in Inishowen earlier this week.

They say they received a report of an attack on sheep that occurred at Carnagarve, Moville at some stage between Thursday night and Friday morning. At least six sheep were killed and more may have to be put down due to their injuries.

If anyone has any information that might assist Gardaí with their enquiries, they are being asked to contact Gardaí in Buncrana on 074 93 20 540.