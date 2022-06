In the glorious sunshine on Saturday afternoon, Donegal athlete’s took part in the All Ireland Schools Track & Field even in Tullamore.

Sisters Adrienne and Caoimhe Gallen from St Columba’s Stranorlar claimed gold in the hammer and the hammer and shot putt respectively also for St Columba’s was Joseph Gillespie who won the triple jump

Fintan Dewhirst also earned himself a gold.

Sean McGinley of St Eunan’s claimed victory in the Steeplechase.

Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle has the wrap…