Victories for Fanad Gaels and Naomh Conaill in Comortas Peile Na Gaeltachta

Fanad Gaels and Naomh Conaill claimed victories in the Comortas Peile Na Gaeltachta in Conemarra in Galway on Saturday.

The first of Fanad’s victories came earlier in the day thanks to a 1-09 to 1-08 over Carna-Caiseal of Galway.

Donal O’Connfhaola has the full time report…

The second victory came over Castlegregory of Kerry with the game ending 4-16 to 1-08 to the men from Fanad.

As for Naomh Conaill their win came in the Senior Quarter Final over Belmullet of Mayo, it finished 3-14 to eight points in favour of the Donegal side.