Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Victories for Fanad Gaels and Naomh Conaill in Comortas Peile Na Gaeltachta

Fanad Gaels and Naomh Conaill claimed victories in the Comortas Peile Na Gaeltachta in Conemarra in Galway on Saturday.

The first of Fanad’s victories came earlier in the day thanks to a 1-09 to 1-08 over Carna-Caiseal of Galway.

Donal O’Connfhaola has the full time report…

The second victory came over Castlegregory of Kerry with the game ending 4-16 to 1-08 to the men from Fanad.

As for Naomh Conaill their win came in the Senior Quarter Final over Belmullet of Mayo, it finished 3-14 to eight points in favour of the Donegal side.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Top Stories

Six sheep killed in Moville area after dog attack

4 June 2022
Dublin Airport
Audio, News, Top Stories

No major delays reported as 50,000 set to travel through Dublin Airport today

4 June 2022
paddy twitter
Audio, News, Top Stories

Paddy Diver returns to Twitter to demand action on new Mica bill

4 June 2022
LUDC Plaque
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Town Council recognised at plaque unveiling

4 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

News, Top Stories

Six sheep killed in Moville area after dog attack

4 June 2022
Dublin Airport
Audio, News, Top Stories

No major delays reported as 50,000 set to travel through Dublin Airport today

4 June 2022
paddy twitter
Audio, News, Top Stories

Paddy Diver returns to Twitter to demand action on new Mica bill

4 June 2022
LUDC Plaque
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Town Council recognised at plaque unveiling

4 June 2022
pringleatu
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pringle and Harris discuss the importance of the ATU’s Killybegs campus

4 June 2022
unnamed
Entertainment, News, Top Stories

Back to the Saturday Morning Rewind with Rory Farrell

3 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube