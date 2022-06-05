All County League & Donegal Senior Hurling Championship Results 3rd – 5th June 2022

Division 1 League
Killybegs 0-06 V 0-10 Aodh Ruadh BS
Gaoth Dobhair 4-15 V 1-08 Cloughaneely
Ardara 2-06 V 1-08 Bundoran
St Eunan’s 1-01 V 1-04 Kilcar
St Michael’s 2-11 V 1-11 Termon
Division 2,
Convoy 0-09 V 3-14 Milford
Four Masters 2-09 V 0-07 Letterkenny Gaels
Red Hughs 0-07 V 1-11 Malin
Downings 2-09 V 0-10 Sean Mac Cumhaill
Buncrana 0-07 V 0-10 Dungloe
Division 3
Naomh Colmcille 1-03 V 1-11 Burt
Naomh Padraig Lifford 1-09 V 2-06 Urris
Carndonagh 2-14 V 0-07 Naomh Ultan
Naomh Muire LR 1-13 V 1-06 Naomh Pdraig Muff 19:00,
Division 4
Sean Mac Cumhaill 1-10 V 1-09 St Eunan’s
Glenfin 1-12 V 2-07 Termon
Naomh Conaill 4-10 V 2-17 Glenswilly
Senior Hurling Championship
Carndonagh 0-16 V 2-10 Sean Mac Cumhaill
Dungloe 1-06 V 5-20 Setanta
Burt 3-11 V 0-20 St Eunan’s