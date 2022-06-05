Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
All County League & Donegal Senior Hurling Championship Results 3rd – 5th June 2022

Division 1 League
Killybegs 0-06 V 0-10 Aodh Ruadh BS

Gaoth Dobhair 4-15 V 1-08 Cloughaneely

Ardara 2-06 V 1-08 Bundoran

St Eunan’s 1-01 V 1-04 Kilcar

St Michael’s 2-11 V 1-11 Termon

Division 2,
Convoy 0-09 V 3-14 Milford

Four Masters 2-09 V 0-07 Letterkenny Gaels

Red Hughs 0-07 V 1-11 Malin

Downings 2-09 V 0-10 Sean Mac Cumhaill

Buncrana 0-07 V 0-10 Dungloe

Division 3

Naomh Colmcille 1-03 V 1-11 Burt

Naomh Padraig Lifford 1-09 V 2-06 Urris

Carndonagh 2-14 V 0-07 Naomh Ultan

Naomh Muire LR 1-13 V 1-06 Naomh Pdraig Muff 19:00,

Division 4
Sean Mac Cumhaill 1-10 V 1-09 St Eunan’s

Glenfin 1-12 V 2-07 Termon

Naomh Conaill 4-10 V 2-17 Glenswilly

Senior Hurling Championship

Carndonagh 0-16 V 2-10 Sean Mac Cumhaill

Dungloe 1-06 V 5-20 Setanta

Burt 3-11 V 0-20 St Eunan’s

 

 

