Fanad Gaels and Glenfin Ladies advance to Comortas Peile Na Gaeltachta finals

Fanad Gaels have advanced to the Comortas Peile Na Gaeltachta Junior final after they beat Na Parsaigh 1-08 to 0-6 in Connemara on Sunday afternoon.

Donal O’Connfhaola has the full time report…

Meanwhile Glenfin Ladies also advance to a final, they will play in the Senior Ladies decider after a 0-10 to 0-09 victory over Bearna of Galway.

The Donegal side had trailed six points to eight at half time but finished the second half the stronger to advance to the final.

Donal O’Connfhaola reports for Highland Radio…