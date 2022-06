Armagh claimed victory in the first round of the All Ireland Football qualifiers over Tyrone in the Athletic Grounds.

It finished 1-16 to 1-10 in favour of the Orchard County.

They are now into Monday’s second round draw along with Cork, Clare and Mayo alongside all four provincial beaten finalists which includes Donegal.

Armagh coach Kieran Donaghey told the media he was delighted with the win…