North West Cricket Results 04/06/2022

There was a full programme of cricket played in glorious conditions across the North West on Saturday but not too many surprises on an afternoon where the formbook held firm.

Pride of place on the honours board went to Ardmore’s Tyron Kane who picked up figures of 7 for 5, including a hat-trick, as the Bleachgreen side bowled St Johnston out for 28.

Game of the day was just up the road in Strabane where neighbours Fox Lodge provided the opposition with strabane edging over the winning line with little to spare.

Bready recovered from Friday night’s narrow defeat at Ardmore to account for Glendermott by 7 wickets.

Coleraine got the better of a low-scoring affair to post a 4-wicket win at Killyclooney.

Eglinton’s revival continued as they accounted for Ballyspallen at the village by 6-wickets.

Donemana knocked Burndennett off top spot in the group in a high-scoring encounter at the Holm, thanks to a 71-run win.

And Brigade kept their winning run going Bonds Glen claiming a 36-run victory.