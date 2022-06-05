Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Number of Bus Eireann Donegal Town to Dublin routes cancelled today

Photo Clive Wasson

Bus Eireann has cancelled a number of its scheduled routes between Donegal and Dublin today, without providing explanation.

In a statement on social media the bus company announced that three of the planned routes would be cancelled between today and tomorrow.

The 8am bus this morning leaving from Dublin to Donegal was cancelled, as was the 7pm bus departing Donegal for Dublin this Sunday evening. The planned bus for 12:30 in the early hours of tomorrow morning from Dublin to Donegal was also cancelled.

The company said that they regretted any inconvenience caused, but did not provide a reason for the cancellations.

