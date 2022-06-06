Public being urged to not share fatal road traffic collision images

Following several road traffic deaths this bank holiday weekend, drivers are being reminded that taking a picture of a road traffic accident while driving leaves them open to prosecution.

This follows the deaths of two men in a three-car crash in Sligo yesterday evening, as well as the death of a man in Limerick last night in another accident.

Over the weekend, Gardai had to urge the public not to share images of a fatal crash on the M50 on social media as graphic videos of the scene gained traction online.

7 people have lost their lives on Irish roads since Thursday evening as the Road Safety Authority has urged caution ahead of anticipated heavy traffic today.

The Irish Independent’s Ralph Riegel says it’s beyond belief that people need to be told not to share images of collisions…