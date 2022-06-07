Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Calls for extra £70,000 to be used in Derry City & Strabane District hardship fund

Derry City and Strabane District Council is being asked to allocate almost £70,000 of left over funds to a council hardship fund, to help with the rising cost of living.

The motion is being brought to Council today by Sinn Fein Cllr Christopher Jackson, who says that this money is left over from additional funding allocated to the council during the pandemic.

He says that instead of the money being added to the council’s coffers – it should be used to help residents in the district better deal with the cost of living:

