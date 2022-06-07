Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Latest developments in Brandon abuse case “sad indictment” of HSE – Pringle

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle has described the latest developments in the sexual abuse scandal at Ard Greine Court in Stranorlar as a sad indictment of the HSE.

Over the weekend, the Independent reported that families of residents that were assaulted by a man, given the pseudonym Brandon, at the facility in Stranorlar over a period of almost two decades, are now heavily considering pursuing legal action against the HSE.

The Independent also reported that some staff members at Ard Greine Court are also considering legal action against the HSE that could be imminent in the coming months.

Neither the HSE or the legal firm believed to be representing residents and staff have yet provided a statement to Highland Radio News after being reached out to for comment.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle says he believes the HSE’s own systems are not capable of dealing with a situation like the one at Ard Greine Court:

