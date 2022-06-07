Martin McHugh expects Donegal to come out on top against Armagh

There’s another busy weekend up ahead with the second round qualifiers including Donegal against Armagh in Clones.

These two ides who know each other well, they met in the final game in the National Football League in Letterkenny just before their Ulster Championship opener in Ballybofey, a match which Donegal won in impressive fashion.

But Donegal’s disappointing defeat against Derry in the Ulster Final, coupled with Armagh’s fine win over Tyrone in the qualifiers suggests that this Sunday’s game could be another intriguing encounter.

Martin McHugh expects Donegal to change their approach from their Ulster Final, although being drawn together was probably not what either side would have wanted: