Business Matters Ep 95 – Sabrina Robb & Tara McGuire

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell talks to hearing aid audiologist and owner of Donegal Hearing Clinic, Sabrina Robb. Sabrina is a graduate of Queen Margaret University in Edinburgh and a member of the Irish Society of Hearing Audiologists.

Having worked in hearing healthcare for twelve years, she decided to set up her own practice five months ago.

Ciaran also speaks to Donegal ETB’s Further Education and Training Services Course Recruitment Officer, Tara McGuire, about the latest courses on offer.

