Company taking legal case for Mica homeowners urges more to become involved

It’s been confirmed that more than 200 people have signed up as plaintiffs in a High Court case being taken by the Defective Blocks Ireland group.

Six of those are lead plaintiffs who will take the main cases, represented by Coleman Legal.

Next week, Coleman Legal will be in Buncrana hosting appointments with affected homeowners who
may wish to join the case. (Contact details below)

Managing partner Dave Coleman spoke to Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show. Encouraging people to participate in the legal case, he said people taking part in the case can still participate in whatever revised redress scheme is announced later this month…..

Contact details –

Email – defectiveblocks@colemanlegal.ie

Telephone – 01 531 3800

