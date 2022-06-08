Draws made for Tyrone club championship

Tyrone champions Dromore will begin the defence of their title in a clash with Killyclogher.

Last night’s draws for the LCC Tyrone Championships also pitted beaten finalists Coalisland against Carrickmore in a repeat of last year’s quarter-final, which the Fianna won by a single point.

Errigal Ciaran, who fell at the semi-final stage in 2021, will face Moy in their opening round game.

And there’s a repeat of the sensational 2020 county final in which Dungannon Clarke’s beat Trillick in a penalty shoot-out to win their first title in 56 years.

Newly promoted Greencastle will take on Donaghmore, while the other senior newcomer, Moortown, who reached the Ulster Club IFC final last year, will play Clonoe.

Ardboe are set to take on Omagh, while Loughmacrory and Derrylaughan meet in the first round for the second successive season.

The race for the O’Neill Cup will once again be run off in the traditional straight knock-out format, with no second chances for defeated teams.

The Championship is not expected to begin until September, when it’s hoped that the League competitions will have been completed.

Meanwhile, members of the county team will return to their clubs for the first time this season when they play in league games at the weekend.

Five days after the All-Ireland champions’ exit from the 2022 series in a Qualifier defeat to Armagh, squad members will be in action in round four games on Friday evening.

LCC Group Tyrone SFC

Ardboe v Omagh

Dromore v Killyclogher

Moy v Errigal Ciaran

Trillick v Dungannon

Moortown v Clonoe

Greencastle v Donaghmore

Carrickmore v Coalisland

Loughmacrory v Derrylaughan

LCC Group Tyrone IFC

Rock v Aghyaran

Eglish v Clogher

Kildres v Edendork

Naomh Eoghan v Beragh

Gortin v Owen Roes

Cookstown v Killeeshil

Pomeroy v Halbally

Tattyreagh v Eskra

LCC Group Tyrone JFC

Prelim round

Stewartstown v Donaghmore III

Errigal Ciaran III v Brocagh

Round one

Coalisland III v Drumquin

Prelim 1 v Prelim 2

Glenelly v Urney

Castlederg v Strabane

Derrytresk v Clann na nGael

Killyman v Augher

Fintona v Brackaville

Drumragh v Aghaloo