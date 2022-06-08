Draws made for Tyrone club championship

Tyrone champions Dromore will begin the defence of their title in a clash with Killyclogher.
Last night’s draws for the LCC Tyrone Championships also pitted beaten finalists Coalisland against Carrickmore in a repeat of last year’s quarter-final, which the Fianna won by a single point.
Errigal Ciaran, who fell at the semi-final stage in 2021, will face Moy in their opening round game.
And there’s a repeat of the sensational 2020 county final in which Dungannon Clarke’s beat Trillick in a penalty shoot-out to win their first title in 56 years.
Newly promoted Greencastle will take on Donaghmore, while the other senior newcomer, Moortown, who reached the Ulster Club IFC final last year, will play Clonoe.
Ardboe are set to take on Omagh, while Loughmacrory and Derrylaughan meet in the first round for the second successive season.
The race for the O’Neill Cup will once again be run off in the traditional straight knock-out format, with no second chances for defeated teams.
The Championship is not expected to begin until September, when it’s hoped that the League competitions will have been completed.
Meanwhile, members of the county team will return to their clubs for the first time this season when they play in league games at the weekend.
Five days after the All-Ireland champions’ exit from the 2022 series in a Qualifier defeat to Armagh, squad members will be in action in round four games on Friday evening.
LCC Group Tyrone SFC
Ardboe v Omagh
Dromore v Killyclogher
Moy v Errigal Ciaran
Trillick v Dungannon
Moortown v Clonoe
Greencastle v Donaghmore
Carrickmore v Coalisland
Loughmacrory v Derrylaughan
LCC Group Tyrone IFC
Rock v Aghyaran
Eglish v Clogher
Kildres v Edendork
Naomh Eoghan v Beragh
Gortin v Owen Roes
Cookstown v Killeeshil
Pomeroy v Halbally
Tattyreagh v Eskra
LCC Group Tyrone JFC
Prelim round
Stewartstown v Donaghmore III
Errigal Ciaran III v Brocagh
Round one
Coalisland III v Drumquin
Prelim 1 v Prelim 2
Glenelly v Urney
Castlederg v Strabane
Derrytresk v Clann na nGael
Killyman v Augher
Fintona v Brackaville
Drumragh v Aghaloo