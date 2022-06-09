Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Johnny Depp makes TikTok debut after trial

 

Johnny Depp has made his TikTok debut one week after it was announced he won his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp wrote the following on the 30 second video:

“To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD”

The video currently has 23.8M views.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

beattie coveney
News

Beattie ‘frustrated’ as Coveney questions UK’s sincerity on Protocol discussions

9 June 2022
bishop street improvements
News, Top Stories

Work starts on outdoor amenities on Bishop Street

9 June 2022
luh new 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Nursing recruitment crisis at LUH highlighted in resignation figures

9 June 2022
Entertainment, News, Top Stories

Johnny Depp makes TikTok debut after trial

9 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

beattie coveney
News

Beattie ‘frustrated’ as Coveney questions UK’s sincerity on Protocol discussions

9 June 2022
bishop street improvements
News, Top Stories

Work starts on outdoor amenities on Bishop Street

9 June 2022
luh new 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Nursing recruitment crisis at LUH highlighted in resignation figures

9 June 2022
Entertainment, News, Top Stories

Johnny Depp makes TikTok debut after trial

9 June 2022
Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine Til Noon Show

9 June 2022
pearse road
Audio, News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Milford MD to discuss Pearse Road traffic lights

9 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube