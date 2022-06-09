Johnny Depp makes TikTok debut after trial

Johnny Depp has made his TikTok debut one week after it was announced he won his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp wrote the following on the 30 second video:

“To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD”

The video currently has 23.8M views.