Letterkenny Milford MD to discuss Pearse Road traffic lights

The new traffic lights in Letterkenny are to be raised at a Municipal District meeting next week, with claims that they are hindering rather than helping traffic movement.

Over the past fortnight, new traffic lights have been implemented at the junction of Joe Bonnar Road and Neil T Blaney Road, but it’s the lights at the junction of Pearse Road and Justice Walshe Road that are the subject of most comment.

Cllr Michael McBride says he’s been told the company which installed the lights is now monitoring traffic, and will re-calibrate them shortly.

However, he says it’s important the council discuss the issue now………..

