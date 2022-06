The North’s Infrastructure Minister has reaffirmed his commitment to deliver the A5.

The project, estimated to cost about £1.2bn, will provide 85 kilometres of new high standard dual carriageway between New Buildings and just south of Aughnacloy.

The reconvened A5 public inquiry is due to take place in the Autumn and following this time limited inquiry, it is hoped that the project will proceed to construction.

West Tyrone MP Órfhlaith Begley says it’s vital this project gets underway shortly: