Nursing recruitment crisis at LUH highlighted in resignation figures

There’s renewed concern about staffing levels at Letterkenny University Hospital after it emerged that 87 nurses and midwives have resigned from the hospital since 2020.

That’s more than twice as many as the 38 who retired over the same period.

The figures were revealed to the Donegal News on foot of a Freedom of Information request, and emerge after Saolta warned this week of long delays in the Emergency Department, which saw 152 people attend on Monday. The holiday weekend was also extremely busy.

Local Cllr Gerry McMonagle is Chair of the HSE’s Western Regional Health Forum.

He says the really worrying thing is recruitment is not keeping up with the numbers being lost, and that means nurses are being put under pressure on a daily basis…….

