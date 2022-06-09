Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Publication of bill to change Protocol is delayed

The British Government has delayed the publication of the Bill which would unilaterally scrap parts of the Northern Ireland protocol.

The DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson had indicated that it would be published today, however it’s reported a last minute disagreement over what form it should take has led to its delay.

The Irish Times says British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is unsure if the legislation itself should dismantle the Protocol or only give Ministers the power to do so in the future.

The Taoiseach again appealed this week for the British government to continue negotiations.

Fine Gael’s spokesperson on European Affairs Neale Richmond says there will be serious consequences if the current trade deal collapses………

