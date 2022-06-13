Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Covid-19 pop-up vaccination clinics to be held in Dungloe

Two COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinics will be held in Dungloe tomorrow and Wednesday.

The clinics will be held in Dungloe Community Hospital, Dungloe on Tuesday June 14th and Wednesday June 15th   from 11am to 5.45pm on both days for those aged 12 years and over for Dose 1, Dose 2 and booster vaccines.Those 65 years and over who are eligible for a 2nd booster may also attend on the day.

 12 – 15 year olds must be accompanied by parent/guardian and walk ins are welcome.

Operational Site Manager Letterkenny CVC Donna Carroll said, “We are strongly focused on highlighting the importance of the second booster for the over 65s and those who are immunocompromised. We encourage everyone aged 12 or over to attend for their booster once they are eligible.”

Walk-in’s are welcome or people can continue to book appointments at vaccination centres on HSE.ie at this link: https://www2.hse.ie/screening-and-vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/get-the-vaccine/covid-19-vaccine-booster-dose/

It is important that you do not go to a vaccination centre if you have COVID-19; if you have symptoms of COVID-19 or if you have been told to self isolate.

It is also important to check your eligibility online on HSE.ie before you book your appointment.

Interval between first round of COVID-19 vaccination and first booster

  • If you are in the 16+ agegroup you need to wait three months (at least 90 days) after your first round of Covid-19 vaccination before you can get a booster. If you had Covid-19 since you were vaccinated, you should get your booster dose at least three months (at least 90 days) after your positive test result.
  • If you are in the 12-15 age group you need to wait six months (at least 179 days) after receiving your second dose of Covid-19 vaccination before you can get a booster. If you had Covid-19 since you were vaccinated, you should get your booster dose at least six months (at least 179 days) after your positive test result.

Interval between first booster and second booster

If you are 65 or over, or you are aged 12 and over and have a weak immune system, you should get your second booster at least 4 months (at least 120 days) after your first booster. You can check the date of your last booster on your digital COVID-19 certificate.

If you have had COVID-19 since your first booster, wait at least 4 months after you tested positive or from when your symptoms started.

If you have a weak immune system

People aged 12 years and older who have a weak immune system have previously had one additional dose of vaccine, and were also offered a first booster dose earlier in 2022. Most people in this group are not yet due to have a second booster, and the HSE will issue SMS reminders to people in this group as their second boosters become due over the coming weeks. Clinicians will also be identifying people who have become immunocompromised recently, to be added to this group and the HSE will notify these people that they are eligible.

You can find more information about having a weak immune system and COVID-19 vaccines at https://www2.hse.ie/screening-and-vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/get-the-vaccine/weak-immune-system/

Information available on HSE.ie and HSE Live are available to support with booking if required on Freephone: 1800 700 700

