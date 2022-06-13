Former Taoiseach says Britain cannot deny the Protocol is working

The Foreign Affairs Minister says a UK Government plan to remove and alter the Northern Ireland Protocol is ‘deeply damaging.’

Simon Coveney spoke to the British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss for 12 minutes by phone today.

Ms Truss is due to announce details of UK legislation in Parliament later, which is expected to scrap all customs checks between Britain and the North.

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern says the Protocol is working, and British Ministers who deny that are mistaken…………….

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is again playing down the impact of the new legislation.

He says the changes do not compromise trade on the island of Ireland……………..