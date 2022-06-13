Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
IFA fears Protocol changes could compromise cross border agri-business

The British government is set to publish its plans to scrap parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol in Parliament today.

It claims the legislation will not break international law, but Sinn Fein says it’s set to make a ‘dangerous attack’ on the Good Friday Agreement.

The IFA says it’s vital any change to the protocol doesn’t interfere in trade between the North and the Republic, particularly given the level of cross border trade in both directions, particularly in border counties like Donegal.

The IFA President is Tim Cullinan………….

