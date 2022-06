The British government is set to publish its plans to scrap parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol in Parliament today.

It claims the legislation will not break international law, but Sinn Fein says it’s set to make a ‘dangerous attack’ on the Good Friday Agreement.

Fine Gael’s European Affairs spokesperson Neale Richmond says the Irish Government is ‘extremely concerned’ and it will be a breach of international law.

He says the proposal will undermine the Protocol………