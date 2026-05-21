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Popular Donegal walking route set for upgrades


Funding of €10,000 has been announced for improvement works on part of The Bluestacks Way in Donegal.

The investment forms part of a nationwide package worth more than €485,000 announced by Dara Calleary for 52 projects on Walks Scheme trails across the country.

The Donegal allocation will go towards signage, facilities and access upgrades at Cloghmeen Hill North on the Bluestack Way.

The funding is being provided through Donegal Local Development Company to help maintain and enhance walking trails for local communities and visitors.

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