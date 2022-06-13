Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

LUH ‘extremely busy’, with 224 ED visits over the weekend

The Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital has been extremely busy over the past few days with unusually high numbers patients presenting for treatment. Over the weekend 224 people attended the Emergency Department.

 

Saolta says the high number of people attending who need to be admitted for ongoing treatment means that there is pressure on bed availability. This is resulting in long delays being experienced by patients in the Emergency Department who are waiting for a bed to become available on a ward. There are currently 14 patients on trolleys in the ED waiting for a bed and eight in-patients in Day Services.

 

In addition the hospital is seeing a significant increase in COVID-19 cases, as of 8am this morning there were 18 patients with COVID-19 being treated in the hospital.

 

The ongoing pressure on bed availability has also resulted in some elective procedures being postponed and patients are being contacted directly if their procedure is being postponed.

 

All available beds are in use. Every effort is being made to discharge patients who are ready to go home so that beds will become available for patients who need to be admitted, at the earliest opportunity.

 

The hospital acknowledges that these delays are very difficult for patients and their families and apologises for the inconvenience and distress these delays cause.

 

The hospital is committed to treating everyone who presents at the Emergency Department; people who are seriously injured or ill are assessed and treated as a priority and those who do not require urgent care may be waiting longer. If your health problem is not an emergency you should contact your GP during normal surgery hours or the NoWDOC GP out of hours service, in the first instance.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Health Doctor Hospital
News

Number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 increases 76%

13 June 2022
Donegal County Council _ Road Safety launch ahead of Donegal International Rally. Photo -Clive Wasson
News, Top Stories

Road safety appeal issued to all road users and local communities during Donegal Rally

13 June 2022
bertieahernm
Audio, News, Top Stories

Former Taoiseach says Britain cannot deny the Protocol is working

13 June 2022
luh new 1
News, Top Stories

LUH ‘extremely busy’, with 224 ED visits over the weekend

13 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Health Doctor Hospital
News

Number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 increases 76%

13 June 2022
Donegal County Council _ Road Safety launch ahead of Donegal International Rally. Photo -Clive Wasson
News, Top Stories

Road safety appeal issued to all road users and local communities during Donegal Rally

13 June 2022
bertieahernm
Audio, News, Top Stories

Former Taoiseach says Britain cannot deny the Protocol is working

13 June 2022
luh new 1
News, Top Stories

LUH ‘extremely busy’, with 224 ED visits over the weekend

13 June 2022
vaccine
News, Top Stories

Covid-19 pop-up vaccination clinics to be held in Dungloe

13 June 2022
Gweebarra River
News, Top Stories

Protest ongoing in Lettermacaward over wind farm plans

13 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube