MLAs send letter to Prime Minister ahead of release of new protocol legislation

A majority of MLAs in the North have signed a joint letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlining their opposition to the government’s proposed legislation that would give Ministers the power to unilaterally disapply sections of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

It comes as details of a new bill to override parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol are being published this afternoon.

The letter has been signed by MLAs from Sinn Fein, Alliance and SDLP.

It says they reject in the strongest possible terms the Government’s reckless new Protocol legislation, which flies in the face of the expressed wishes of not just most businesses, but most people in Northern Ireland.