Protest ongoing in Lettermacaward over wind farm plans

A Pop Up silent protest is ongoing until 8pm today at St. Bridget’s Hall, Lettermacaward to show the community’s opposition to plans for an industrial wind farm in the area.

The Gweebarra Conservation Group says five thousand, two hundred and sixty-six people have already signed a petition opposing industrial wind turbines in what is a special area of conservation.

Patricia from the Gweebarra Conservation Group says the community is gravely concerned about the potential impacts of the wind turbines to the area..