Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Protest ongoing in Lettermacaward over wind farm plans

A Pop Up silent protest is ongoing until 8pm today at St. Bridget’s Hall, Lettermacaward to show the community’s opposition to plans for an industrial wind farm in the area.

The Gweebarra Conservation Group says five thousand, two hundred and sixty-six people have already signed a petition opposing industrial wind turbines in what is a special area of conservation.

Patricia from the Gweebarra Conservation Group says the community is gravely concerned about the potential impacts of the wind turbines to the area..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Health Doctor Hospital
News

Number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 increases 76%

13 June 2022
Donegal County Council _ Road Safety launch ahead of Donegal International Rally. Photo -Clive Wasson
News, Top Stories

Road safety appeal issued to all road users and local communities during Donegal Rally

13 June 2022
bertieahernm
Audio, News, Top Stories

Former Taoiseach says Britain cannot deny the Protocol is working

13 June 2022
luh new 1
News, Top Stories

LUH ‘extremely busy’, with 224 ED visits over the weekend

13 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Health Doctor Hospital
News

Number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 increases 76%

13 June 2022
Donegal County Council _ Road Safety launch ahead of Donegal International Rally. Photo -Clive Wasson
News, Top Stories

Road safety appeal issued to all road users and local communities during Donegal Rally

13 June 2022
bertieahernm
Audio, News, Top Stories

Former Taoiseach says Britain cannot deny the Protocol is working

13 June 2022
luh new 1
News, Top Stories

LUH ‘extremely busy’, with 224 ED visits over the weekend

13 June 2022
vaccine
News, Top Stories

Covid-19 pop-up vaccination clinics to be held in Dungloe

13 June 2022
Gweebarra River
News, Top Stories

Protest ongoing in Lettermacaward over wind farm plans

13 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube