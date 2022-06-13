Watch: Ballyliffin to host 2024 Amateur Championship – John Farren



Ballyliffin Golf Club will host the 129th Amateur Championship in 2024 with the worlds leading men amateur golfers set to descend on Inishowen.

It will be the fourth time the R&A event will be staged on the island of Ireland but it’s the first time that it will be based at the one venue.

Both courses, the Old Links and the Glashedy will be used for the championship.

Ballyliffin is no stranger to hosting big competitions after the Rolex Series Irish Open was held there in 2018.

John Farren says it’s another major endorsement for Ballyliffin and the county: