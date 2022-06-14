Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Calls for purpose-built buildings to address Donegal housing needs

There’s calls for purpose-built buildings to be provided by Donegal County Council to tackle the growing need for emergency accomodation in the county.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle is to raise the issue at today’s sitting of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District. He believes the Council needs to step in and provide additional emergency accomodation to deal with the increasing number of people on housing waiting lists and those who find themselves homeless.

He says this is a serious matter that needs urgent action:

