Crumbling homes in counties Clare and Limerick now look set to be included in the Defective Blocks Redress Scheme.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien will ask cabinet today to extend the scheme to the two new counties in addition to those affected by the crisis in Donegal and Mayo.

It means a further 2,000 homes will come under the scheme and the cost will rise to around 2.7 billion euro.