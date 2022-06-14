Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Donaldson criticises letter sent to Johnson by 52 MLAs

 

Political tensions North and South – and between the UK Government and EU seem set to increase following last nights publication of a bill to delete parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol, without consultation with the EU.

Three of the North’s Political parties – Sinn Fein, The SDLP and Alliance have written a joint letter to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson rejecting his plan for unilateral legislation on the protocol.

The letter was signed by 52 of the North’s 90 MLA’s.

However, DUP Leader Jeffrey Donaldson criticised the move………

The EU’s expected to resume legal proceedings over what it sees as previous UK breaches of the Brexit deal.

The European Commission’s also warning it’ll take “proportionate action” over yesterday’s decision to proceed with unilateral action to unpick parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Taoiseach’s accusing Westminster of breaking international law.

But Foreign secretary Liz Truss insists it’s necessary to get unionists back to Stormont………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

fuel pump
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fuel prices continue to rise

14 June 2022
Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine Til Noon Show

14 June 2022
micamarch2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Clare and Limerick to be added to defective blocks scheme

14 June 2022
jeffrey donaldson dup
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donaldson criticises letter sent to Johnson by 52 MLAs

14 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

fuel pump
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fuel prices continue to rise

14 June 2022
Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine Til Noon Show

14 June 2022
micamarch2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Clare and Limerick to be added to defective blocks scheme

14 June 2022
jeffrey donaldson dup
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donaldson criticises letter sent to Johnson by 52 MLAs

14 June 2022
nicola sturgeon
Audio, News, Top Stories

Sturgeon starting renewed push for second independence referendum

14 June 2022
Electricity
News, Top Stories

Cabinet considering measures to reduce Electricity Bills

14 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube