The price of petrol and diesel here has again hit record levels.

According to AA Roadwatch Ireland the average cost of a litre of petrol is now € 2.13 per litre, while a litre of diesel is € 2.05. Prices at some Donegal forecourts are considerably higher, with

petrol hitting €2.20 in some places.

Fuel prices have went up 11% in the past fortnight.

Paddy Comyn from AA Roadwatch says prices are only going one way………