Gardai investigating criminal damage incidents in Ramelton and Ballybofey

Gardai are investigating three criminal damage incidents over the past number of days, one in Ramelton on Saturday last, the others in Ballybofey on the previous Thursday.

On Saturday afternoon, gardai received reports of a vacant house at Lennon View Cottages on the Tank

Road, Ramelton being damaged by a group of youths at 3.30. They found glass panels on the front door had been smashed. Any information to Milford Gardai on 074-9153060.

On the previous Thursday night at approximately 9pm on the Back Lane, Ballybofey, a local resident heard a loud bang to the front of the house, and found the front door, which had been closed and locked was open and cracked.

Two males were seen walking away in the direction of the Glenfin Road, and CCTV footage shows one of them kicked the door of the house as they passed by.

Meanwhile, in the early hours of that morning, a window in the front porch of a house was smashed in the Curraghamone area of Ballybofey between 2am and 6.30am.

*****************

Further details –

Milford Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred at Lennon View Cottages on the Tank Road, Ramelton on Saturday the 11th of June. Gardaí received a report on that date shortly before 3.30pm that a group of youths were at a vacant house in that area and that they were causing damage to it. When Gardaí arrived at the house, the youths were gone but damage had been caused to the front door, the glass panels had been smashed. We appeal to residents in the area or to anybody who travelled in the area who observed a group of youths on that date/time to contact Gardaí in Milford on 074-9153060. If anybody was in the area and believes that they may have captured the group of youths on their dashcam footage, we would like to hear from them also. The Garda Confidential line may be reached on 1800 666 111.

Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that happened on Thursday the 9th of June at approx. 9pm on the Back Lane, Ballybofey. A resident of a house at that location was at home when they heard a loud bang to the front of the house. The front door, which had been closed and locked was discovered to be open and it had been cracked. Two males were observed walking away from the house in the direction of the Glenfin Road. CCTV footage has been viewed and it shows that one of the males in question kicked the door of the house as they passed by. No attempt had been made to gain entry. One of the males had black hair and a beard, was wearing a two tone hoodie (Top part was black and bottom part was grey), black tracksuit bottoms with white stripes down the leg. The second male wore grey work trousers with the extra pockets, a grey hoodie, a white t-shirt and white trainers. If anybody seen these males in the area of the Back Lane, on the Main Street or on the Glenfin Road that evening, we ask them to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100. As with every appeal, if anybody thinks that they may have captured them on dashcam footage, we ask them to make contact with us.