Garth Brooks on the Nine Till Noon Show

Global superstar Garth Brooks joined Greg on the Nine till Noon Show for a chat ahead of his 5 nights at Croke Park in September.

He discussed his connections with Irish fans, his love it t radio and had a big thank you for his Donegal fans!

 

