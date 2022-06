The new Cathaoirleach of the Donegal Municipal District says the housing crisis in the county is becoming very worrying, particularly with the number of young people who do not have somewhere to live.

Cllr Niamh Kennedy was elected to the chair, with Cllr Tom Conaghan as her deputy.

Cllr Kennedy says it’ll be a challenging year, but a productive one, and she and her colleagues will be striving to ensure that promises made for the district will be followed through…….