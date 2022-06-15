Council must do more to tackle dereliction – McGarvey

Donegal County Council is to carry out a review of vacancy and dereliction across the county, with the possibility potential Compulsory Purchase Orders and other measures to promote regeneration and provide housing options.

The review will draw on a high-level examination of vacancy in the region that was recently published by the Northern and Western Regional Assembly.

A Vacant Homes Officer will be appointed to follow through with identified priorities.

The issue was raised by Cllr Ian McGarvey, but he says while there’s been a lot of discussion, there’s not been much progress, and it’s time for the council to engage with the owners of derelict buildings…….